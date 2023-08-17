WILMOTT Magazine: September 2023 issue

Volume 2023, Issue 127. Pages 1-96
Every issue we bring you original material from some of the best columnists, educators and cutting-edge researchers. Subscribe here.
In this issue:
- D. Tudball, “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Contents
@article{WILM:WILM11158, title = {{Contents}}, author = {Tudball, Daniel}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11158}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11158}, abstract = {Contents} }
- D. Tudball, “How do You Keep the Music Playing?,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex]
@article{WILM:WILM11159, title = {{How do You Keep the Music Playing?}}, author = {Tudball, Daniel}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11159}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11159}, abstract = {} }
- R. Dewey, C. Mollemi, and A. Brown, “Free Exchange is Not Free,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
The rise of crypto markets and smart contracts has fueled innovation in exchange mechanisms. This article explores core market design principles and their tradeoffs.
@article{WILM:WILM11160, title = {{Free Exchange is Not Free}}, author = {Dewey, Richard and Mollemi, Ciamac and Brown, Aaron}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11160}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11160}, abstract = {The rise of crypto markets and smart contracts has fueled innovation in exchange mechanisms. This article explores core market design principles and their tradeoffs.} }
- R. Poulsen, “Things I Learned This Semester Five: Four,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Admittedly, I have taken some artistic license to make matters fit the old ‘East Fife 4, Forfar 5’ joke
@article{WILM:WILM11161, title = {{Things I Learned This Semester Five: Four}}, author = {Poulsen, Rolf}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11161}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11161}, abstract = {Admittedly, I have taken some artistic license to make matters fit the old ‘East Fife 4, Forfar 5’ joke} }
- P. Balan, “Designing Banking Book balance forecasting models to support multiple use cases Part 3,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
In this paper, we conclude the series with an illustrative example applying the design framework to a portfolio of UK Residential Mortgages
@article{WILM:WILM11162, title = {{Designing Banking Book balance forecasting models to support multiple use cases Part 3}}, author = {Balan, Priya}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11162}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11162}, abstract = {In this paper, we conclude the series with an illustrative example applying the design framework to a portfolio of UK Residential Mortgages} }
- G. Giller, “Asymmetric Response is a Persistent Feature of Stock Markets,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Beating up the idea that volatility is ever an increasing function of returns, or that it ever was, at least for the US markets
@article{WILM:WILM11163, title = {{Asymmetric Response is a Persistent Feature of Stock Markets}}, author = {Giller, Graham}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11163}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11163}, abstract = {Beating up the idea that volatility is ever an increasing function of returns, or that it ever was, at least for the US markets} }
- U. Wystup, “OTC Currency Digital Contracts – Traded Price vs. Platform/Model Price,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Uwe Wystup and Sebastiaan Van Mulken discuss their approach to dealing with price discrepancies
@article{WILM:WILM11164, title = {{OTC Currency Digital Contracts - Traded Price vs. Platform/Model Price}}, author = {Wystup, Uwe}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11164}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11164}, abstract = {Uwe Wystup and Sebastiaan Van Mulken discuss their approach to dealing with price discrepancies} }
- D. Madan and K. Wang, “Brownian Motion: A Financial Contradiction and Discontinuous Continuity Modeling,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
The assumption of continuity and randomness with its Brownian motion model is distinguished by having just one model for the local process evolution and that is the Brownian motion model. A continuous martingale is essentially a stochastic integral with respect to Brownian motion (Revuz and Yor, 1991; Chapter V). With just one model, the underlying assumptions come perilously close to being a contradiction. Formally, there is no contradiction but practically all anticipated diversity is excluded. By the time one reduces the universe of relevant models to a single entity it is clear that one has assumed or said too much. It is then likely that one has eliminated from consideration or contemplation many, if not all, financially relevant possibilities. This paper investigates discrete or discontinuous approximations to continuity that are richer in their diversity of models and allow one to evaluate the financial relevance of the many choices that become possible. For the evaluation of financial relevance, attention is focused in the first instance on Sharpe ratios, recognizing that markets are unlikely to offer return possibilities at the extremes of zero or infinite Sharpe ratios. The Sharpe ratios typically seen for financial returns are, when positive, generally well below unity. Sharpe ratios are but one measure of performance. Acceptability indices are an alternate arbitrage-consistent performance measure. The methodology for constructing acceptability indices is here generalized to the context of positive random variables to form an Attractiveness Index. Financial relevance is then additionally addressed using this Attractiveness Index. A richer collection of measures of performance can assist in dissecting and selecting economically relevant discontinuous alternatives to continuity modeling. With a view towards assisting in the selection of discontinuous continuity approximations, one may relate Sharpe ratios and Attractiveness Indices observed in daily return data to their theoretical process counterparts. Using a simulation study, we build a neural net mapping from the daily data observations to the associated theoretical values.
@article{WILM:WILM11165, title = {{Brownian Motion: A Financial Contradiction and Discontinuous Continuity Modeling}}, author = {Madan, Dilip and Wang, King}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11165}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11165}, abstract = {The assumption of continuity and randomness with its Brownian motion model is distinguished by having just one model for the local process evolution and that is the Brownian motion model. A continuous martingale is essentially a stochastic integral with respect to Brownian motion (Revuz and Yor, 1991; Chapter V). With just one model, the underlying assumptions come perilously close to being a contradiction. Formally, there is no contradiction but practically all anticipated diversity is excluded. By the time one reduces the universe of relevant models to a single entity it is clear that one has assumed or said too much. It is then likely that one has eliminated from consideration or contemplation many, if not all, financially relevant possibilities. This paper investigates discrete or discontinuous approximations to continuity that are richer in their diversity of models and allow one to evaluate the financial relevance of the many choices that become possible. For the evaluation of financial relevance, attention is focused in the first instance on Sharpe ratios, recognizing that markets are unlikely to offer return possibilities at the extremes of zero or infinite Sharpe ratios. The Sharpe ratios typically seen for financial returns are, when positive, generally well below unity. Sharpe ratios are but one measure of performance. Acceptability indices are an alternate arbitrage-consistent performance measure. The methodology for constructing acceptability indices is here generalized to the context of positive random variables to form an Attractiveness Index. Financial relevance is then additionally addressed using this Attractiveness Index. A richer collection of measures of performance can assist in dissecting and selecting economically relevant discontinuous alternatives to continuity modeling. With a view towards assisting in the selection of discontinuous continuity approximations, one may relate Sharpe ratios and Attractiveness Indices observed in daily return data to their theoretical process counterparts. Using a simulation study, we build a neural net mapping from the daily data observations to the associated theoretical values.} }
- J. Andreasen, “Decoding the Autoencoder,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Cross-sectional training of auto-encoder neural networks suggests that yield-curve dynamics are well described by two to three factors and are dynamically arbitrage-free. In this article, we discuss the evidence and identify stochastic model parameters that support the auto-encoders.
@article{WILM:WILM11166, title = {{Decoding the Autoencoder}}, author = {Andreasen, Jesper}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11166}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11166}, abstract = {Cross-sectional training of auto-encoder neural networks suggests that yield-curve dynamics are well described by two to three factors and are dynamically arbitrage-free. In this article, we discuss the evidence and identify stochastic model parameters that support the auto-encoders.} }
- L. Ballabio, “Using QuantLib Interactively,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
The joys of quick feedback.
@article{WILM:WILM11167, title = {{Using QuantLib Interactively}}, author = {Ballabio, Luigi}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11167}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11167}, abstract = {The joys of quick feedback.} }
- D. Orrell, “Fix the VIX: A quantum perspective on the fear index,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
From a quantum perspective, the most worrying aspect of the VIX is its mathematical construction.
@article{WILM:WILM11168, title = {{Fix the VIX: A quantum perspective on the fear index}}, author = {Orrell, David}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11168}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11168}, abstract = {From a quantum perspective, the most worrying aspect of the VIX is its mathematical construction.} }
- M. Kelly, “Stochastic Differential Equations in Finance,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Harnessing the power of Mathematica and the Wolfram language for stochastic or probabilistic models
@article{WILM:WILM11169, title = {{Stochastic Differential Equations in Finance}}, author = {Kelly, Michael}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11169}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11169}, abstract = {Harnessing the power of Mathematica and the Wolfram language for stochastic or probabilistic models} }
- J. Guerard, “To be an Educated Quantitative Financial Researcher,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
A reading list for those preparing for a successful career quant finance
@article{WILM:WILM11170, title = {{To be an Educated Quantitative Financial Researcher}}, author = {Guerard, John}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11170}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11170}, abstract = {A reading list for those preparing for a successful career quant finance} }
- S. Kucherenko, P. Bilokon, and C. Williams, “QUASI-MONTE CARLO METHODS FOR CALCULATING DERIVATIVES SENSITIVITIES ON THE GPU,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
The calculation of option Greeks is vital for risk management. Traditional pathwise and finite-difference methods work poorly for higher-order Greeks and options with discontinuous payoff functions. The Quasi-Monte Carlo-based conditional pathwise method (QMC-CPW) for options Greeks allows the payoff function of options to be effectively smoothed, allowing for increased efficiency when calculating sensitivities. Another way to increase efficiency is to utilize the increased computational speed by applying GPUs to highly parallelisable finance problems such as calculating Greeks. We pair QMC-CPW with simulation on the GPU using the CUDA platform. We estimate the delta, vega and gamma Greeks of three exotic options: arithmetic Asian, binary Asian, and look-back. The benefits of QMC-CPW are shown through variance reduction factors of up to 1.0 × 1018. The increased computational speed through usage of the GPU is also shown with achieved speedups over sequential CPU implementations of more than 200x for our most accurate method.
@article{WILM:WILM11171, title = {{QUASI-MONTE CARLO METHODS FOR CALCULATING DERIVATIVES SENSITIVITIES ON THE GPU}}, author = {Kucherenko, Sergei and Bilokon, Paul and Williams, Casey}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11171}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11171}, abstract = {The calculation of option Greeks is vital for risk management. Traditional pathwise and finite-difference methods work poorly for higher-order Greeks and options with discontinuous payoff functions. The Quasi-Monte Carlo-based conditional pathwise method (QMC-CPW) for options Greeks allows the payoff function of options to be effectively smoothed, allowing for increased efficiency when calculating sensitivities. Another way to increase efficiency is to utilize the increased computational speed by applying GPUs to highly parallelisable finance problems such as calculating Greeks. We pair QMC-CPW with simulation on the GPU using the CUDA platform. We estimate the delta, vega and gamma Greeks of three exotic options: arithmetic Asian, binary Asian, and look-back. The benefits of QMC-CPW are shown through variance reduction factors of up to 1.0 × 1018. The increased computational speed through usage of the GPU is also shown with achieved speedups over sequential CPU implementations of more than 200x for our most accurate method.} }
- S. Ahlawat, “Using Variational Autoencoders to Model Probability Distribution of Asset Returns,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
This paper applies variational autoencoders (VAE) to model the return distribution of S&P 500 index and nine sector-tracking indices, demonstrating the ability of such networks to model the price distribution better than a lognormal distribution under a variety of market conditions.
@article{WILM:WILM11172, title = {{Using Variational Autoencoders to Model Probability Distribution of Asset Returns}}, author = {Ahlawat, Samit}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11172}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11172}, abstract = {This paper applies variational autoencoders (VAE) to model the return distribution of S&P 500 index and nine sector-tracking indices, demonstrating the ability of such networks to model the price distribution better than a lognormal distribution under a variety of market conditions.} }
- S. Sivorot and S. Renzitti, “Potential Future Exposure of Target Redemption Forwards,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
We calculate the PFE of TARFs using both a smile aware Heston model and a smile unaware Garman-Kohlhagen (GK) model. Results show that the FX Heston model tends to produce significantly different PFEs than the GK model, highlighting the importance for a dealer’s global simulation model to accurately capture 1) the distribution of the underlying spot rate, and 2) the joint distribution of the underlying and its implied volatility surface.
@article{WILM:WILM11173, title = {{Potential Future Exposure of Target Redemption Forwards}}, author = {Sivorot, Steven and Renzitti, Stefano}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11173}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11173}, abstract = {We calculate the PFE of TARFs using both a smile aware Heston model and a smile unaware Garman-Kohlhagen (GK) model. Results show that the FX Heston model tends to produce significantly different PFEs than the GK model, highlighting the importance for a dealer's global simulation model to accurately capture 1) the distribution of the underlying spot rate, and 2) the joint distribution of the underlying and its implied volatility surface.} }
- M. Radley, “Mac’s Factor,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
McLaren Artura Porsche 718 Spyder RS
@article{WILM:WILM11174, title = {{Mac’s Factor}}, author = {Radley, Milford}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11174}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11174}, abstract = {McLaren Artura Porsche 718 Spyder RS} }
- J. Darasz, “The Skewed World of Jan Darasz,” Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 127, 2023.
[Bibtex] [Abstract]
Cartoon
@article{WILM:WILM11175, title = {{The Skewed World of Jan Darasz}}, author = {Darasz, Jan}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11175}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11175}, abstract = {Cartoon} }
If you are a current subscriber login to see all articles as PDFs.
More information about Wilmott magazine, for potential subscribers and submission of articles and research papers, can be found here.