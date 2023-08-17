WILMOTT Magazine: September 2023 issue

Wilmott

@article{WILM:WILM11165, title = {{Brownian Motion: A Financial Contradiction and Discontinuous Continuity Modeling}}, author = {Madan, Dilip and Wang, King}, year = 2023, journal = {Wilmott}, publisher = {Wilmott Magazine, Ltd}, volume = 2023, number = 127, doi = {10.54946/wilm.11165}, issn = {1541-8286}, url = {http://dx.doi.org/10.54946/wilm.11165}, abstract = {The assumption of continuity and randomness with its Brownian motion model is distinguished by having just one model for the local process evolution and that is the Brownian motion model. A continuous martingale is essentially a stochastic integral with respect to Brownian motion (Revuz and Yor, 1991; Chapter V). With just one model, the underlying assumptions come perilously close to being a contradiction. Formally, there is no contradiction but practically all anticipated diversity is excluded. By the time one reduces the universe of relevant models to a single entity it is clear that one has assumed or said too much. It is then likely that one has eliminated from consideration or contemplation many, if not all, financially relevant possibilities. This paper investigates discrete or discontinuous approximations to continuity that are richer in their diversity of models and allow one to evaluate the financial relevance of the many choices that become possible. For the evaluation of financial relevance, attention is focused in the first instance on Sharpe ratios, recognizing that markets are unlikely to offer return possibilities at the extremes of zero or infinite Sharpe ratios. The Sharpe ratios typically seen for financial returns are, when positive, generally well below unity. Sharpe ratios are but one measure of performance. Acceptability indices are an alternate arbitrage-consistent performance measure. The methodology for constructing acceptability indices is here generalized to the context of positive random variables to form an Attractiveness Index. Financial relevance is then additionally addressed using this Attractiveness Index. A richer collection of measures of performance can assist in dissecting and selecting economically relevant discontinuous alternatives to continuity modeling. With a view towards assisting in the selection of discontinuous continuity approximations, one may relate Sharpe ratios and Attractiveness Indices observed in daily return data to their theoretical process counterparts. Using a simulation study, we build a neural net mapping from the daily data observations to the associated theoretical values.} }