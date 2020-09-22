Wilmott Magazine: September 2020 issue

Volume 2020, Issue 109. Pages 1–72
In this issue:
Bibliography
- “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 1–1, 2020.
- D. Tudball, “Time after tim,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 2–3, 2020.
- “News,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 4–8, 2020.
- G. Herrera and M. Brenneis, “Sustainable investing: encouraging evidence for investors,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 9–11, 2020.
- A. Spinner, “Model or prophecy?,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 12–15, 2020.
- A. Brown, “Did the financial crisis kill fama‐french?,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 16–18, 2020.
- U. Wystup, “Derivatives risk management and aviation,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 19–21, 2020.
- B. Ziemba, “The covid‐10 crash in the us stock market,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 22–31, 2020.
- E. G. Haug, “Space‐time money,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 32–37, 2020.
- R. Poulsen, “Things i learned this semester, part deux,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 38–41, 2020.
- R. Bogni, “The panacea of science and technology,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 42–43, 2020.
- D. Gatarek and J. Jabłecki, “Swap rate à la stock: bermudan swaptions made easy,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 44–51, 2020.
- P. G. LeFloch and J. Mercier, “The transport‐based mesh‐free method: a short review,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 52–57, 2020.
- D. Morgan and S. Kucherenko, “Comparing option pricing methods in q,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 58–69, 2020.
- M. Radley, “Cars,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 70–71, 2020.
- J. Darasz, “The skewed world of jan darasz,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. 72–72, 2020.
