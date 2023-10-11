WILMOTT Magazine: November 2023 issue

Volume 2023, Issue 128. Pages 1-108

In this issue:

D. Tudball, "Contents," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

D. Tudball, "Anytime, Anywhere," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

G. Giller, "Learning About Trading Strategy by Driving Around," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.
Driving in traffic is a stochastic optimization problem

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] U. Wystup and S. Van Mulken, “Slope Matters to Land on the Right Price,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] J. Andreasen, “Bump and Run,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] L. Ballabio, “The Observer Pattern in QuantLib,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] M. Kelly, “Financial Visualization and Trading Strategies,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

D. Tudball, "CQF 20th Anniversary," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] CQF, “CQF 20th Anniversary,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] P. Wilmott, “A Quick Trip to the Risk-Neutral Planet,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] CQF, “Chelvi Paramanathan,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] P. Jäckel, “A Singular Gamma Variance Expansion,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] CQF, “Borja Garcia Haendler,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] R. Ahmad, “The Full Monte – Euler vs. Milstein,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] CQF, “Naomi Yarrow,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] M. Henrard, “Bond futures: Delivery Option with Term Structure Modelling,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] CQF, “Tony Parish,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] S. Lleo, “Risk-Sensitive Investment Management: A Guide for Quants,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] CQF, “Werner Trabesinger,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

E. Haug, "God's Money," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.
The Key to Unlimited Clean Energy and the Age of Abundance Ahead

, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023. [Bibtex] [Abstract] P. Bielstein, J. Jaegers, and P. Wesson, “A Novel way to Diversify Portfolio Weights,” Wilmott , vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.

M. Radley, "Final Fling," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.
Aston Martin DBS 770 Ultimate/Ferrari SF90 XX

J. Darasz, "The Skewed World of Jan Darasz," Wilmott, vol. 2023, iss. 128, 2023.
Cartoon

