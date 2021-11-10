Wilmott Magazine: November 2021 issue

Volume 2021, Issue 116. Pages 1-96
In this issue:
- “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 1–1, 2021.
- D. Tudball, “Latch on to the affirmative,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 2–3, 2021.
- “News,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 4–9, 2021.
- RavenPack, “Developed markets sovereign bonds investing ‐ enhancing style with sentiment,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 10–13, 2021.
- I. DecisionPoinrt, “Do investors value agility?,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 14–19, 2021.
- A. Brown, “Gun control,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 20–23, 2021.
- U. Wystup, “Why call prices decrease as the probability of up‐jumps increases ‐ a riddle from the world of jump‐diffusion processes,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 24–27, 2021.
- R. Poulsen, “That's an oddly specific number,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 28–29, 2021.
- L. Andersen and M. Lake, “Fast american option pricing: the double‐boundary case,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 30–41, 2021.
- E. Ayache, “God's model vs. market models part ii: the importance of a book,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 42–49, 2021.
- B. Ziemba, “A pick 6 tale,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 50–65, 2021.
- S. Scoleri, M. Bianchetti, and S. Kucherenko, “Application of quasi monte carol and global sensitivity analysis to option pricing and greeks: finite differences vs. aad,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 66–83, 2021.
- S. Stoykov, “Pricing discretely sampled variance swaps with cap/floor under heston stochastic volatility model,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 84–93, 2021.
- M. Radley, “Cars,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 94–95, 2021.
- J. Darasz, “The skewed world of jan darasz,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 116, p. 96–96, 2021.
