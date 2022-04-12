WILMOTT Magazine: May 2022 issue

Volume 2022, Issue 119. Pages 1-72

In this issue:

"Contents," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 1–1, 2022.

"Turtle soup, or merely the mock?," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 2–3, 2022.

"News including picture post," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 4–10, 2022.

"Haug: art," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 11–11, 2022.

"Kissing your sister," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 12–15, 2022.
What effect does the 'three points for a win' system have on team strategy and game results?

"How to miss a free lunch," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 16–18, 2022.
This month look at different ways – some failing – to exploit arbitrage opportunities

"Uncle herbert's savings plan with bonus and the legal aftermath," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 20–21, 2022.
50% interest on your savings? We'll see you in court!

"Understanding intra-day price formation process by agent-based financial market simulation: calibrating the extended chiarella model," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 22–38, 2022.
This article presents XGB-Chiarella, a powerful new approach for deploying agent-based models to generate realistic intra-day artificial financial price data.

"Using vix reversals to predict futures s&p500 moves in political investing," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 40–42, 2022.

"Barrier option pricing with trading and non-trading hours," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 44–50, 2022.
We introduce a semi-analytical pricing approach, which takes non-trading hours into account.

"Simm risk allocation," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 52–68, 2022.
The aim of this paper is to derive an analytical framework for calculating IM contributions and discuss some applications

"Audi/hyundai," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 70–71, 2022.

"The skewed world of jan darasz," Wilmott, vol. 2022, iss. 119, p. 72–72, 2022.

