WILMOTT Magazine: March 2024 issue

Volume 2024, Issue 130. Pages 1-84
In this issue:
- D. Tudball, “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Contents
- D. Tudball, “Follow Me in Merry Measure,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
A new model for a stock price, namely, Geometric Compound Hawkes process
- A. Brown, “Champions,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Baseball fans express disappointment in the 2023 postseason, where the World Series featured mid-tier teams. Here, playoff systems are analyzed, and a focus on overcoming quality opponents is suggested. A statistical approach, Wins Above Average, and historical playoff data are presented.
- R. Poulsen, “Nobel Prizes, Part I: Anecdotes,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
As a former Nobel Peace Prize winner the author offers a unique perspective.
- U. Wystup, “TKO for DKOs,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Replication a EUR-paying Double-No-Touch with a Single Double-Knock-Out Option
- L. Ballabio, “Schedules in QuantLib,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
How to use QuantLib to generate schedules, i.e., regular sequences of dates, choosing from a number of market conventions.
- G. Giller, “It Turns Out Other Countries Aren’t Normal Either,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
This article will demonstrate that the “mature” stock markets of other countries are also not Normal and, in fact, their abnormality is close to that of the US in its nature.
- S. Das, “Longitudinal – Reflections On Recent Economic Writing,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Your humble writer has shunned economic works for years for various reasons, as well as laziness. Recently, masochism led him to delve into several newish economic books, selected with a careless randomness
- A. Swishchuk, “Geometric Compound Hawkes Process and its Applications in Finance,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
The authors introduce a new model for a stock price, namely, geometric compound Hawkes process, and show how this model can be applied to solving many problems in finance, including European and American option pricing (perpetual American options), and Merton portfolio optimization problem. This model is a generalization of some well-known models in finance, such as Cox-Ross-Rubinstein model (1976) (geometric binomial process), Aase model (1988) (geometric compound Poisson process) and geometric Markov renewal model (2013). numerical examples are presented as well
- L. Ballotta, “Is the VIX Just Volatility? The Devil is in the (De)tails,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Last year marked twenty years since the redesign of the ‘Fear Index’ shifting its focus to OTM options on the S&P500. Two decades on this change in emphasis still raises interesting implications
- S. Renzitti, “Structured XVAs: Diffusive Portfolios,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
In this paper, a continuous-time, structural model of a dealer-bank is presented to derive fair value equations for credit-risky financial products that are not perfectly hedged. The impact these contracts has on the dealer-bank’s earnings volatility and, consequently, their solvency and financing costs, is taken into account. Explicit relationships between credit, debit, funding, and capital valuation adjustments (CVA, DVA, FVA, and KVA, respectively) are established, highlighting the interdependencies between unhedged credit risk and financing adjustments. To illustrate the practical application of the model, several straightforward numerical examples are provided.
- S. Ahlawat, “Sector Investing Risks in Different Market Conditions,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
GICS sector investing is a popular investment style that offers increased liquidity and reduced idiosyncratic risk as compared with investing in individual stocks. This is attested by the increase in trading volumes of ETFs tracking GICS sectors. While most investors are aware of macro-economic risks associated with GICS sectors by virtue of industry type constituting the sector, information about the relative performance of sectors in different market environments is not as keenly understood. For example, most investors know that utilities and consumer staples perform well during recessions; but most are unaware of how the sectors perform relative to one another during inflationary periods or during periods of wide credit spreads. Most of the knowledge about relative sector performance is restricted to associating the economic conditions with recessionary or expansionary phases of the business cycle. Further, individual components of certain sectors behave very differently during certain market periods, forming sub-sectors within the sectors. Investors who are focused on positioning their portfolio for certain market environments may find it beneficial to concentrate their holding in that sub-sector to the extent that it meets their growth mandates while staying within risk tolerance. This work presents a detailed comparison of risk and return characteristics of the 11 GICS sectors in five market environments: business-cycle recession, rising interest rates, rising inflation, high market volatility, and wide credit spreads. Further, it dissects the behavior of individual sector components to glean information about when it may be advisable for sector investors to focus on industry groups within sectors. Looking at the current market environment and the likely evolution of macroeconomic conditions in the near future, it extrapolates the findings to make general recommendations for sector investing in the near future.
- C. Stanford, W. Luk, S. Weston, C. Guo, J. Babaie-Harmon, and K. Vytelingum, “Agent-Based Modelling for Scenario Analysis in Management Consulting,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
This paper investigates the modernization of a corporate practice called scenario analysis. It is widely used across the globe, originating from World War II, helping companies to gain a better understanding of potential future outcomes. In order to modernize scenario analysis, this paper will explore the novel approaches; of a hybrid development between agent-based modelling (ABM) and scenario analysis, the utilization of bottom-up and industry view approaches and introducing elements of human social behaviour. All these features are integrated in a single scenario analysis ABM that will model the fundamental philosophy behind the daily operations of a large corporation, such as Deloitte. This paper addresses more natural evolutions for scenarios, by looking at the firms’ fundamental building blocks, rather than just an objective view based on the firms’ financial statements. This model will focus upon accurate representations of the daily interactions of an enterprise, especially improving the explainability and transparency of causality in scenario analysis generated by the models, in order to achieve enduring agreements among executives about the firm’s future. With this novel approach to scenario analysis, the modelling of a firm with the use of an ABM, there is the potential to provide more in-depth micro-observations of the future, rather than the conventional scenario analysis methods performed today.
- M. Radley, “Suspension of Disbelief/Lightening Seed,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Porsche Panamera/ Lamborghini Revuelto
- J. Darasz, “The Skewed World of Jan Darasz,” Wilmott, vol. 2024, iss. 130, 2024.
Cartoon
