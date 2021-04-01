Wilmott Magazine: March 2021 issue Volume 2021, Issue 112. Pages 1-72 Every issue we bring you original material from some of the best columnists, educators and cutting-edge researchers. Subscribe here. In this issue: Bibliography “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 112, p. [...] The post Wilmott Magazine: March 2021 issue appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Irithmics' Supply & Demand Pressure Forecasts Aren't Just About Alpha A powerful AI platform originally developed with the goal of putting Deep Neural Networks to work on European public health policy issues has steadily gained a reputation for being one of the most compelling technologies [...]

Can Kool Aid Protect Against Covid-19? If you are of short attention span, let me answer this quickly. No! Kool Aid cannot protect against Covid-19. Kool aid is a soft drink, favoured by cults. Covid-19 is a contagious and sometimes fatal disease. [...]

Priority Registration For The May 2021 Quant Insights Conference Is Now Open FREE FOR WILMOTT INNER CIRCLE MEMBERS Priority registration for the May 2021 Quant Insights Conference is now open Book your free, priority ticket now for the Quant Insights Conference on 27th May. Join [...]

Wilmott Magazine: January 2021 issue Volume 2021, Issue 111. Pages 1-96 Every issue we bring you original material from some of the best columnists, educators and cutting-edge researchers. Subscribe here. In this issue: Bibliography "Contents," Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 111, p. [...]

Lessons from the GameStop Saga Access only for the privileged few. Click to see if you are one of them!

Managing Liquidity in Times of Stress Published in partnership with Quantifi, a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions Historically, liquidity risk has been the poor cousin of market risk and credit risk. While the global financial crisis of 2008/2009 first [...]

Gunter Meissner on the GameStop Saga GameStop. The most gamed stock in recent history, hence the title (really!) of Gunter Meissner's extremely timely video on what the heck just happened. In the video Gunter takes viewers through the fundamentals [...]

Agent-Based Models in Finance: Foundations, Explanatory Power and Applications CQF Institute is proud to bring you a free online talk on 3rd February 2021 with Prof Thomas Lux on 'Agent-Based Models in Finance: Foundations, Explanatory Power and Applications' Register Here This [...]