Wilmott Magazine: July 2021 issue

Volume 2021, Issue 114. Pages 1-72
In this issue:
- “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 1–1, 2021.
- D. Tudball, “Retorna me,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 2–3, 2021.
- “News,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 4–7, 2021.
- A. Brown, “Twelve years to disaster doesn't mean what you think it does,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 8–9, 2021.
- A. Spinner, “Path‐dependent benchmarks,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 10–13, 2021.
- R. Poulsen, “Thomas björk in memoriam,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 14–15, 2021.
- G. Meissner, R. Bhaduri, L. Linsky, and E. Yuan, “Portfolio risk ‐ beyond volatility,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 16–27, 2021.
- M. Staunton, “In the footsteps of hermite,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 28–31, 2021.
- L. MacLean and B. Ziemba, “The game box score in basketball ‐ linking statistics to game outcomes,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 32–39, 2021.
- A. Swishchuk, A. Roldan‐Contreras, E. Soufiani, G. Martinez, M. Selfi, N. Agrawal, and Y. Seiji, “Alternatives to black‐76 model for options valuations of futures contracts,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 40–49, 2021.
- A. Kondratyev, “Non‐differentiable leaning of quantum circuit born machine with genetic algorithm,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 50–61, 2021.
- K. Feldman, “Analytic calibration in andreasen‐huge sabr model,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 62–69, 2021.
- M. Radley, “Cars,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 70–71, 2021.
- J. Darasz, “The skewed world of jan darasz,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 114, p. 72–72, 2021.
