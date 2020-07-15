Wilmott Magazine: July 2020 issue

Volume 2020, Issue 108. Pages 1–96
In this issue:
- “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 1–1, 2020.
- D. Tudball, “Now is the hour,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 2–3, 2020.
- “News,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 4–9, 2020.
- A. Brown, “Pandemic finance,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 10–13, 2020.
- U. Wystup, “Vanna‐volga and the greeks,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 14–16, 2020.
- M. Staunton, “Thanksgiving meal for americans,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 17–19, 2020.
- R. Bogni, “The black swan which was neither black nor a swan,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 20–21, 2020.
- R. Poulsen, “Basket case,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 22–25, 2020.
- A. L. Lewis, “Volpocalypse now,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 26–39, 2020.
- B. Ziemba, “The big money older horse races: pegasus, saudi cup, and dubai world cup,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 40–53, 2020.
- A. Werpachowska, “‘computer says no’: was your mortgage application rejected unfairly?,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 54–61, 2020.
- P. S. Hagan, A. S. Lesniewski, and D. E. Woodeard, “Implied volatilities for mean reverting sabr models,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 62–77, 2020.
- S. Renzitti, P. Bastani, and S. Sivorot, “Accelerating cva and cva sensitivities using quasi‐monte carlo methods,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 78–93, 2020.
- M. Radley, “Cars,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 94–95, 2020.
- J. Darasz, “The skewed world of jan darasz,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 108, p. 96–96, 2020.
