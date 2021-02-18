Wilmott Magazine: January 2021 issue Volume 2021, Issue 111. Pages 1-96 Every issue we bring you original material from some of the best columnists, educators and cutting-edge researchers. Subscribe here. In this issue: Bibliography “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2021, iss. 111, p. [...] The post Wilmott Magazine: January 2021 issue appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Lessons from the GameStop Saga Access only for the privileged few. Click to see if you are one of them! The post Lessons from the GameStop Saga appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Managing Liquidity in Times of Stress Published in partnership with Quantifi, a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions Historically, liquidity risk has been the poor cousin of market risk and credit risk. While the global financial crisis of 2008/2009 first [...] The post Managing Liquidity in Times of Stress appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Gunter Meissner on the GameStop Saga GameStop. The most gamed stock in recent history, hence the title (really!) of Gunter Meissner’s extremely timely video on what the heck just happened. In the video Gunter takes viewers through the fundamentals [...] The post Gunter Meissner on the GameStop Saga appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Agent-Based Models in Finance: Foundations, Explanatory Power and Applications CQF Institute is proud to bring you a free online talk on 3rd February 2021 with Prof Thomas Lux on ‘Agent-Based Models in Finance: Foundations, Explanatory Power and Applications’ Register Here This [...] The post Agent-Based Models in Finance: Foundations, Explanatory Power and Applications appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Wilmott Magazine: November 2020 issue Volume 2020, Issue 110. Pages 1–84 Every issue we bring you original material from some of the best columnists, educators and cutting-edge researchers. Subscribe here. In this issue: Bibliography “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 110, p. [...] The post Wilmott Magazine: November 2020 issue appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Wilmott Magazine September 2020: Haug ‘Space-Time Money’, Gatarek And More You can always count on Espen Haug to deliver something thought provoking and in the September 2020 issue of Wilmott Magazine he does just that. Recent years have seen Espen focusing much of his attention [...] The post Wilmott Magazine September 2020: Haug ‘Space-Time Money’, Gatarek And More appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Wilmott Magazine: September 2020 issue Volume 2020, Issue 109. Pages 1–72 Every issue we bring you original material from some of the best columnists, educators and cutting-edge researchers. Subscribe here. In this issue: Bibliography “Contents,” Wilmott, vol. 2020, iss. 109, p. [...] The post Wilmott Magazine: September 2020 issue appeared first on Wilmott. Editor

Quant Insights Conference 2020 The Quant Insights Conference is back for the 6th time. Join online to discover the latest industry innovations in volatility, agent-based modeling, risk and more. Claim your complementary ticket today The post Quant Insights Conference 2020 appeared first on Wilmott. Editor