What’s In Store For Convertible Bonds? Have Your Say

Introduction to Variance Swaps
16th April 2018 Editor Articles Comments Off on Introduction to Variance Swaps
The purpose of this article is to introduce the properties of variance swaps, and give insights into the hedging and valuation of these instruments from the particular lens of an option trader. Section 1 gives […]
Optimal Capital Growth Versus Black Swan Insurance Part I: Mediocristan
15th April 2020 Editor Wilmott Inner Circle Comments Off on Optimal Capital Growth Versus Black Swan Insurance Part I: Mediocristan
Consider an investor who allocates a fixed fraction of his wealth to a stock index at the start of each period and the remainder to US Treasury bills. This paper was motivated by the question […]
What’s in Store for Convertible Bonds?
3rd September 2021 Editor Ito 33, News Comments Off on What’s in Store for Convertible Bonds?
Convertible Bond Issuance Shattered Records in 2020 and Continues Apace This Year. For the Market New Sophistication and Technological Complexity Are Now Spreading Fast Says Serge Kouyoumjian of ITO33 […]