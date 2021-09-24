Weather Forecast Data and Analytics on ICE Connect Platform

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. a provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, have announced the launch of its weather forecast data on its ICE Connect platform. ICE Connect users can now access a first in kind ability to connect streaming weather data to streaming tick information, making it easier for customers to see how changing weather forecasts influence live market prices.

Temperature, degree days, precipitation, visibility, wind and solar radiation are a few meteorological factors that have the potential to impact energy, agriculture and other weather-sensitive instruments. The ability to understand the effects of these forecast variables is crucial to traders, analysts and meteorologists. ICE’s proprietary technology offers its customers a solution that helps organize, quantify and digitize vast amounts of streaming weather and price data that is converted into actionable insights.

“Having access to a comprehensive collection of global weather data that is mapped to security-level information offers ICE customers a unique ability to make more informed decisions,” said Maurisa Baumann, Senior Director, Desktop Products at ICE. “Investors, traders and market participants are also focusing on the relationship between climate, weather and markets as they seek to manage risk and uncover opportunities. ICE’s weather solution provides another compelling resource for users to plot, analyze and understand the growing relationships between meteorological forces and their impact on price data.”

By combining streaming weather data with ICE’s extensive collection of pricing data, customers can now interact with weather and price information to understand and analyze the impact streaming weather forecasts have on energy, agriculture and other weather-sensitive instrument prices. Users can easily visualize and quantify the location and intensity of weather events, which helps them better understand market price movements. ICE has also introduced an innovative weather data symbology that allows users to easily access raw weather data in a daily or hourly format for deeper statistical analysis of market data.

ICE’s weather platform uses data from some of the most well-regarded global government weather forecast models, including the Global Forecast System and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, providing customers with comprehensive model data. The solution provides higher spatial and temporal resolution than these sources, which offers users a more accurate version of these government weather forecast models. It also contains forecast and weather observations for thousands of global weather locations, including both daily and hourly intervals. All weather forecasts are permanently archived and weather observations extend back 40 years for all forecast variables across locations.

ICE continues to develop tools that allow users to better understand the role ESG considerations and nonfinancial factors play in uncovering market opportunity and understanding risk. ICE recently launched ICE Climate Risk, which applies geospatial climate, economic and demographic data to help enable analysis and comparison between specific municipalities and securities.

