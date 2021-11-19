Trading: New Iress API Data and Trading Solutions Team

Financial technology provider Iress have announced the creation of an API Data and Trading Solutions team to support strong demand for market data and infrastructure solutions. This new global team completes the full integration of the QuantHouse business, acquired in May 2019, with Iress’ existing market data capabilities.

API data and cloud services continue to be adopted at pace by ﬁnancial services ﬁrms. A recent study from Google indicated that 67% of sell side ﬁrms surveyed consume cloud-deployed market data and 88% plan to consume more in the coming year. The numbers are even greater on the buy side, with 90% of surveyed ﬁrms consuming cloud-deployed market data today, and 70% planning to increase that in the next 12 months. Iress’ API Data and Trading Solutions team is designed to help these ﬁrms take advantage of the transition.

The product set offered by Iress includes market data feed API solutions (such as the QuantFEED low latency data platform), data products (such as historical data on-demand, reference data & analytics), and infrastructure and connectivity (such as managed hosting and connectivity solutions).

Iress’ general manager – commercial, Iress API Data, and Trading Solutions, Arthur Tricoire said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our new API Data and Trading Solutions Team. Our combined expertise helps us better answer the demands of clients and will bring more breadth and capabilities to our proposition.

“We now offer a comprehensive suite of trading data solutions, coupled with managed services, to provide end-to-end trading solutions either on-prem or on cloud platforms. These capabilities, together with our focused global team, puts us in a strong position to respond to fast-evolving requirements in today’s volatile markets, where timeliness means opportunity.

“As part of our commitment to deliver for our clients, we will continue to stay ahead of market trends through constant reinvestment and future-prooﬁng of our products and systems. We are conﬁdent that current and prospective clients alike will ﬁnd value in our expanded capabilities and our ability to help them perform at their best.”

For more information visit www.iress.com