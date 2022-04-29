SOFR Academy Appoints Alex Edmans to Panel of Advisors

SOFR Academy, Inc have announced that Alex Edmans has joined the firm’s Panel of Advisors effective immediately. Edmans is Professor of Finance at London Business School where he has taught since 2013.

Commenting on the appointment, Marcus Burnett, Chief Executive Officer of SOFR Academy, said, “Alex is a recognized thought leader in several areas that are important to our firm including corporate finance, responsible business and behavioral finance. He brings a wide range of valuable perspectives that will help SOFR Academy and our stakeholders navigate the future. We welcome Alex to our Advisory Board and we look forward to his advice and counsel.”

Professor Edmans said, “I’m thrilled to join SOFR Academy, in particular due to its commitment to using rigorous academic research to guide real-world problems. In an increasingly complex world, with the need to deliver both returns to shareholders and value to society and to navigate difficult trade-offs, it’s important to ensure that decisions are based on the best academic evidence and practitioner expertise.”

Professor Edmans earned his PhD from Massachusetts Institute of Technology as a Fulbright Scholar, after a BA from Oxford University. He was previously a tenured professor at the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and an investment banker at Morgan Stanley. Alex has spoken at the World Economic Forum in Davos and testified in UK Parliament.

