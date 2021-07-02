SiGTech Plumbs the Data Lake

SIGTech, a provider of next-gen quant trading technology for global investment managers, has announced that it has integrated with IHS Markit Data Lake. The integration facilitates access to over 1,500 proprietary datasets curated by IHS Markit, enabling quantitative fund managers to seamlessly access these financial and alternative datasets in making the best investment decisions.

This is the first time that IHS Markit’s Data Lake has been integrated with a quant trading platform. It contains proprietary alternative datasets with a long history, compiled by IHS Markit’s 5,000 analysts, data scientists, financial experts and industry specialists. SIGTech platform users can now easily access these datasets, gaining unique insights to build, test and execute new trading strategies.

In the initial phase of the Data Lake integration, SIGTech has onboarded IHS Markit’s global Securities Finance dataset, which offers market leading analytics on short-seller demand, supply and borrow costs. The Securities Finance dataset provides unique transparency into short interest dynamics to support investment decisions and derive strong alpha generation. SIGTech and IHS Markit will onboard further datasets over the coming months.

Bin Ren, Founder, and CEO of SIGTech, said: “We’re thrilled to now offer access to IHS Markit’s vast Data Lake and Securities Finance data via our quant platform. Combining SIGTech’s next-gen quant technology with IHS Markit Data Lake’s unrivalled breadth and depth is a game changer. The seamless integration of unique data and state-of-the-art analytics creates a powerful tool for portfolio managers and researchers to discover new investment strategies faster than ever before.

“For our existing and future clients, this development is another example of our long-term commitment to providing the world’s best end-to-end quant platform for the most effective, rigorous and scalable investment process of the future.”

Craig Zolan, MD, Head of Data Lake at IHS Markit, said: “Our Data Lake’s objective has been to speed the time to value. Partnering with SIGTech allows global investment managers to move from idea generation, data discovery and testing, and ultimately to production in a fast and efficient manner.”

