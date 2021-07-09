Ready Trader One

Online trading is growing across Europe with nearly half of online traders worldwide based in the continent, new analysis from Blockchain-based derivatives trading platform CloseCross shows.

Their analysis of industry data shows around 13.2 million of the 29 million people estimated to be trading online globally are based in Europe and the number trading online in Europe has doubled in the past year.

Younger investors are leading the way – it is estimated around 58% of the online traders globally are under-35 with around 15% aged between 18 and 24.

CloseCross says with the changing demographic and value-set of the new investor class, increasingly convenience, transparency and trustworthiness rule the parameters against which trader and investor choice is based on. The new-age trader/investor is looking for the easiest way to profit from market movements across all asset classes, without having to deal with the hassle of legacy financial infrastructure. What remains constant is the need for a trustworthy avenue for their trading to be executed. Self-sovereignty (or the desire to remain in control of their own finances as against trusting a bank) is another emerging trend that needs to be observed.

Platforms are noticing these trends and addressing these from different perspectives. CloseCross enables traders to have a chance to generate returns simply based on price predictions in any direction for all asset classes from crypto and stocks to commodities.

Vaibhav Kadikar, Founder and CEO of CloseCross said: “CloseCross is about unprecedented transparency, free access to the crowd wisdom and offering potentially outsized returns without the need for leverage. But it was extremely important to us that we deliver all the benefits in the simplest of interfaces so that neo-traders can tick all their boxes. We oppose unnecessary jargon and overwhelming interfaces – they are just not needed.”

“Online trading was already building strong momentum before COVID-19 but the imposition of lockdowns has accelerated growth particularly in Europe with people spending more at home.

“The analysis shows traders are now younger and investing smaller amounts. CloseCross enables a level playing field for traders and opens up derivatives trading to more people. The global market is worth around $1200 trillion a year but has always been highly concentrated and exclusive with issues around complexity, difficulty of use, high costs and unquantified risks stemming from leverage and margin call liquidations. All these are absolutely unnecessary.”

Its analysis estimates around 3.1 million people are trading online in the UK compared with around 1.6 million in Germany and nearly 1.2 million in France. The table below (see Figure 1) shows the top online trading countries in Europe.

COUNTRY ESTIMATED NUMBER OF ONLINE TRADERS 2019 ESTIMATED NUMBER OF ONLINE TRADERS 2020 UK 1,508,618 3,117,708 Germany 785,308 1,622,917 France 578,648 1,195,833 Italy 537,316 1,110,417 Spain 413,320 854,167 Netherlands 392,654 811,458 Romania 248,000 512,500 Poland 247,900 512,000 Sweden 134,329 277,604 Norway 109,529 226,353

Figure 1.: Top online trading countries in Europe and the estimated number of traders between 2019 and 2020

CloseCross is regulated under MIFID II rules offering increased protection and transparency for customers. Traders can invest through an intuitive three clicks process of selecting an asset, predicting price-bracket(s) and committing funds to these predictions, for a variety of asset classes including crypto, stocks, indexes, commodities, forex pairings, etc.

The platform includes CloseCross Crowd Wisdom which provides real-time data on the views and investments of other traders enabling investors to make a more informed forecast based on increased transparency.

