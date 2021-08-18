Qontigo: The Eye of the Storm

Qontigo, a provider of innovative risk, analytics, and index solutions, has been named as the category winner for both factor modeling and portfolio optimization by Chartis Research in its inaugural STORM50 (Statistical Techniques, Optimization frameworks and Risk Models) Report. The analysis assesses a wide range of providers based on breadth and coverage, impact, computational infrastructure, strategy, and innovation.

“Qontigo’s award wins reflect the breadth of its quantitative risk analytics, and the coverage of its portfolio construction and management tools. Given its open and scalable technology architecture and ease of integration with user workflow components, Qontigo scored well across all five dimensions.” Maryam Akram, Senior Research Specialist at Chartis Research, commented about Qontigo.

In the analysis, Chartis highlights the advancements in technology as the backbone for driving change – particularly where open-solutions are concerned.

“The desire for flexibility and customization is a need that we identified early on. Since inception, our approach has been one of open architecture, allowing clients to select the best data and risk models for more tailored portfolio analysis and construction. We’re delighted to be recognized for the efforts we’ve made to continually enhance our modelling and portfolio construction solutions to meet the increasing demands for more modern technology combined with sophisticated and rigorous analytics.” Says Alessandro Michelini, Managing Director, Portfolio Solutions at Qontigo.

In the past year, Qontigo added two further solutions to its suite of Axioma Factor Risk Models to address the needs of portfolio and risk managers alike: a Global Linked Model, which provides targeted factor exposures through a single integrated regional model resulting in more accurate estimates of risk; and the Global Macroeconomic Projection Model, designed to capture the investment risk of a global portfolio through the lens of macroeconomic risk factors.

For more information visit Qontigo