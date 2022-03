“… there’s following the leader and then there’s being a leader intellectually. You are given a task, it’s a difficult balance; you can solve that task or you can think, is this the right task? I am probably more the latter, and say, here are the results – perhaps the original task doesn’t get solved but, instead of getting a passable solution to the problem at hand, the hope is that you can think outside the box and open up whole new vistas.”

Peter Carr, Wilmott Magazine, May 2017