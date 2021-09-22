Open Platforms: SimCorp Integrates Qontigo Axioma Suite

SimCorp, an independent provider of SaaS investment management solutions to the global buy side, has entered a new partnership with Qontigo, a provider of analytics and indices, and part of the Deutsche Börse Group.

The partnership offers SimCorp clients a fully managed portfolio optimization and risk management and modelling service, within SimCorp Dimension. The partnership forms an integral part of SimCorp’s Open Platform, designed to address the market need for full-service innovation, by hand-picking solutions from the best FinTech and industry providers in their field. These solutions are wrapped within an end-to-end managed integration and connectivity service, covering everything, from a single vendor contract to support.

Clients can now integrate Qontigo’s Axioma Equity Factor Risk Models, Axioma Portfolio Optimizer™ and Axioma Risk™ directly within SimCorp’s platform and through standardized APIs. Supporting a wide range of investment management strategies, Axioma Portfolio Optimizer offers clients the ability to customize portfolio objectives and constraints. Its equity factor risk models cover a variety of fundamental and statistical variants with multiple horizons, enabling portfolio and risk managers with one transparent model for a fully aligned view.

“We’re very happy to have Qontigo join our Open Platform partnerships. Our ambition is to provide a strong selection of partners across the industry, giving clients easy access to innovative solutions, while maintaining secure and consistent data across the value chain. The approach we have taken is to offer optionality over championing one provider in a given space. We’ve done this, for the simple reason that it delivers the flexibility clients need to drive competitive edge and long-term sustainable growth, with SimCorp as the backbone. Effectively it cuts out arduous research, compliance and maintenance of multiple vendor contracts. We believe vendors who can take on such operational responsibility, and deliver one touch point for all client needs, will ultimately create the most success for their clients and deliver a strong ecosystem.” Commented Anders Kirkeby, Head of Open Innovation, SimCorp.

“We are pleased to become part of SimCorp’s Open Platform community. This partnership is a natural fit for Qontigo, as we share a philosophy of open ecosystem innovation. Providing the end-client with flexibility and choice is critical to both entities. We have worked together to ensure that the functionality and competencies of SimCorp’s Asset Manager solution and our market-leading risk models, portfolio optimizer, and risk management solution, deliver clients a consistent and transparent view for enriched decision making. We look forward to working with SimCorp and to witnessing the growing industry network it is cultivating, to drive client success.” Said Brian Rosenberg, Chief Revenue Officer at Qontigo.

