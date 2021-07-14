House of Coins

Brave New Coin, a data analytics and research company backed by Techemy Ltd., have announced a partnership with QuantHouse, a global provider of end-to-end systematic trading solutions including innovative market data services, an algo trading platform, and infrastructure products and part of Iress (IRE.ASX), to offer Brave New Coin’s data feeds, Indices and Analytics to QuantHouse customers. Upon launch, QuantHouse will feature Brave New Coin’s high-speed single asset indices for top ten crypto assets, plus the Brave New Coin DeFi Index.

Brave New Coin’s enterprise-grade cryptocurrency market data solutions deliver actionable insights around trading, valuations, portfolio construction, performance attribution and risk management.

The partnership enables QuantHouse customers to leverage Brave New Coin’s high-frequency data feeds that the organization has been building out over the past 12 months, and underscores the importance of high-quality crypto indices and the role they play in successful trading. Brave New Coin’s indices have been launched to become the industry standard for price discovery and for pricing/settling derivatives and other instruments, while its basket indices offer sector and asset diversification while mitigating market volatility.

For QuantHouse traders who have an established source for quotes, the availability of Brave New Coin’s data provides for an additional reference on settlement price and an understanding of real-time market conditions. This is particularly significant in the absence of formal standards in crypto trading.

“QuantHouse and its parent company, Iress, have a deep history of assisting hedge funds, market makers, investment banks, brokers and other trading venues to achieve optimal trading performance, and gain access to rich datasets, together with ultra low latency built on a global infrastructure footprint” said Fran Strajnar, CEO of Brave New Coin. “We’re proud that our new partnership with QuantHouse will enable their customers to make smarter trades courtesy of our industry-leading datasets.”

Stephane Leroy, Co-Founder QuantHouse, commented “Since its launch in early 2020, Brave New Coin’s cryptocurrency index infrastructure has been in high demand by companies including BTSE, the Toronto Futures Options and Swaps Exchange (tFOSE) and LedgerX. QuantHouse is pleased to be a part of developing standards in this space, enabling better trading by mirroring market structures similar to existing indices for equities and futures.”