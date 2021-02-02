Gunter Meissner on the GameStop Saga

GameStop. The most gamed stock in recent history, hence the title (really!) of Gunter Meissner’s extremely timely video on what the heck just happened.

In the video Gunter takes viewers through the fundamentals and the finer points of short selling, including the naked variety and its synthesisability, what the social media YOLO kids did to GameStop, the impact on hedge funds, Robinhood, and how it’ll all end. Gunter wraps up by considering how the landscape of financial investing has changed forever due to the impact of Social Media Investing.

After a lectureship in mathematics and statistics at the Economic Academy Kiel, Gunter Meissner PhD joined Deutsche Bank in 1990, trading interest rate futures, swaps, and options in Frankfurt and New York. He became Head of Product Development in 1994, responsible for originating algorithms for new derivatives products, which at the time were Index Amortizing Swaps, Yield curve swaps, Lookback Options, Quanto Options and Bermuda Swaptions. In 1995/1996 Gunter was Head of Options at Deutsche Bank Tokyo.

From 1997 to 2007 he was Professor of Finance at Hawaii Pacific University and from 2008 to 2013 Director of the financial engineering program at the University of Hawaii.

Currently, Gunter is President of Derivatives Software (www.dersoft.com), and Adjunct Professor of Mathematical Finance at Columbia University and NYU.

Gunter Meissner has published numerous papers on derivatives and is a frequent speaker at conferences and seminars. He is author of 6 books, including the second edition of his 2019 book on Correlation Risk Modeling and Management. He can be reached at gunter@dersoft.com.