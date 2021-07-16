From arXiv

Title: Deep Hedging Under Rough Volatility

Authors: Blanka Horvath, Josef Teichmann, Zan Zuric

We investigate the performance of the Deep Hedging framework under training paths beyond the (finite dimensional) Markovian setup. In particular we analyse the hedging performance of the original architecture under rough volatility models with view to existing theoretical results for those. Furthermore, we suggest parsimonious but suitable network architectures capable of capturing the non-Markoviantity of time-series. Secondly, we analyse the hedging behaviour in these models in terms of P\&L distributions and draw comparisons to jump diffusion models if the the rebalancing frequency is realistically small.

Title: Variational Autoencoders: A Hands-Off Approach to Volatility

Authors: Maxime Bergeron, Nicholas Fung, John Hull, Zissis Poulos

A volatility surface is an important tool for pricing and hedging derivatives. The surface shows the volatility that is implied by the market price of an option on an asset as a function of the option’s strike price and maturity. Often, market data is incomplete and it is necessary to estimate missing points on partially observed surfaces. In this paper, we show how variational autoencoders can be used for this task. The first step is to derive latent variables that can be used to construct synthetic volatility surfaces that are indistinguishable from those observed historically. The second step is to determine the synthetic surface generated by our latent variables that fits available data as closely as possible. As a dividend of our first step, the synthetic surfaces produced can also be used in stress testing, in market simulators for developing quantitative investment strategies, and for the valuation of exotic options. We illustrate our procedure and demonstrate its power using foreign exchange market data.

Title: Climate Change Valuation Adjustment (CCVA) Using Parameterized Climate Change Impacts

Authors: Chris Kenyon, Mourad Berrahoui

We introduce Climate Change Valuation Adjustment (CCVA) to capture climate change impacts on CVA+FVA that are currently invisible assuming typical market practice. To discuss such impacts on CVA+FVA from changes to instantaneous hazard rates we introduce a flexible and expressive parameterization to capture the path of this impact to climate change endpoints, and transient transition effects. Finally we provide quantification of examples of typical interest where there is risk of economic stress from sea level change up to 2101, and from transformations of business models. We find that even with the slowest possible uniform approach to a climate change impact in 2101 there can still be significant CVA+FVA impacts on interest rate swaps of 20 years or more maturity. Transformation effects on CVA+FVA are strongly dependent on timing and duration of business model transformation. Using a parameterized approach enables discussion with stakeholders of economic impacts on CVA+FVA, whatever the details behind the climate impact.

Title: Radical Complexity

Author: Jean-Philippe Bouchaud

This is an informal and sketchy review of six topical, somewhat unrelated subjects in quantitative finance: rough volatility models; random covariance matrix theory; copulas; crowded trades; high-frequency trading & market stability; and “radical complexity” & scenario based (macro)economics. Some open questions and research directions are briefly discussed.

Title: Interpretability In Deep Learning For Finance: A Case Study For The Heston Model

Authors: Damiano Brigo, Xiaoshan Huang, Andrea Pallavicini, Haitz Saez de Ocariz Borde

Deep learning is a powerful tool whose applications in quantitative finance are growing every day. Yet, artificial neural networks behave as black boxes and this hinders validation and accountability processes. Being able to interpret the inner functioning and the input-output relationship of these networks has become key for the acceptance of such tools. In this paper we focus on the calibration process of a stochastic volatility model, a subject recently tackled by deep learning algorithms. We analyze the Heston model in particular, as this model’s properties are well known, resulting in an ideal benchmark case. We investigate the capability of local strategies and global strategies coming from cooperative game theory to explain the trained neural networks, and we find that global strategies such as Shapley values can be effectively used in practice. Our analysis also highlights that Shapley values may help choose the network architecture, as we find that fully-connected neural networks perform better than convolutional neural networks in predicting and interpreting the Heston model prices to parameters relationship.

Title: A Rough SABR Formula

Authors: Masaaki Fukasawa, Jim Gatheral

Following an approach originally suggested by Balland in the context of the SABR model, we derive an ODE that is satisfied by normalized volatility smiles for short maturities under a rough volatility extension of the SABR model that extends also the rough Bergomi model. We solve this ODE numerically and further present a very accurate approximation to the numerical solution that we dub the rough SABR formula.