From arXiv

Title: Semimartingale and continuous-time Markov chain approximation for rough stochastic local volatility models

Authors: Jingtang Ma, Wensheng Yang, Zhenyu Cui

Rough volatility models have recently been empirically shown to provide a good fit to historical volatility time series and implied volatility smiles of SPX options. They are continuous-time stochastic volatility models, whose volatility process is driven by a fractional Brownian motion with Hurst parameter less than half. Due to the challenge that it is neither a semimartingale nor a Markov process, there is no unified method that not only applies to all rough volatility models but also is computationally efficient. This paper proposes a semimartingale and continuous-time Markov chain (CTMC) approximation approach for the general class of rough stochastic local volatility (RSLV) models. In particular, we introduce the perturbed stochastic local volatility (PSLV) model as the semimartingale approximation for the RSLV model and establish its existence, uniqueness, and Markovian representation. We propose a fast CTMC algorithm and prove its weak convergence. Numerical experiments demonstrate the accuracy and high efficiency of the method in pricing European, barrier, and American options. Compared with existing literature, a significant reduction in the CPU time to arrive at the same level of accuracy is observed.

Title: Stock index futures trading impact on spot price volatility. The CSI 300 studied with a TGARCH model

Authors: Marcel Ausloos, Yining Zhang, Gurjeet Dhesi

A TGARCH modeling is argued to be the optimal basis for investigating the impact of index futures trading on spot price variability. We discuss the CSI-300 index (China-Shanghai-Shenzhen-300-Stock Index) as a test case. The results prove that the introduction of CSI-300 index futures (CSI-300-IF) trading significantly reduces the volatility in the corresponding spot market. It is also found that there is a stationary equilibrium relationship between the CSI-300 spot and CCSI-300-IF markets. A bidirectional Granger causality is also detected. ”Finally”, it is deduced that spot prices are predicted with greater accuracy over a 3 or 4 lag day time span.

Title: Automated Market-Making for Fiat Currencies

Authors: Alex Lipton, Artur Sepp

We present an automated market-making (AMM) cross-settlement mechanism for digital assets on interoperable blockchains, focusing on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and stable coins. We develop an innovative approach for generating fair exchange rates for on-chain assets consistent with traditional off-chain markets. We illustrate the efficacy of our approach on realized FX rates for G-10 currencies.

Title: SINH-acceleration for B-spline projection with Option Pricing Applications

Authors: Svetlana Boyarchenko, Sergei Levendorskiĭ, J. Lars Kirkby, Zhenyu Cui

We clarify the relations among different Fourier-based approaches to option pricing and improve the B-spline probability density projection method using the sinh-acceleration technique. This allows us to efficiently separate the control of different sources of errors better than the FFT-based realization allows; in many cases, the CPU time decreases as well. We demonstrate the improvement of the B-spline projection method through several numerical experiments in option pricing, including European and barrier options, where the SINH acceleration technique proves to be robust and accurate.

Title: Risk-Adjusted Valuation for Real Option Decisions

Authors: Carol Alexander, Xi Chen, Charles Ward

We model investor heterogeneity using different required returns on an investment and evaluate the impact on the valuation of an investment. By assuming no disagreement on the cash flows, we emphasize how risk preferences in particular, but also the costs of capital, influence a subjective evaluation of the decision to invest now or retain the option to invest in future. We propose a risk-adjusted valuation model to facilitate investors’ subjective decision making, in response to the market valuation of an investment opportunity. The investor’s subjective assessment arises from their perceived misvaluation of the investment by the market, so projected cash flows are discounted using two different rates representing the investor’s and the market’s view. This liberates our model from perfect or imperfect hedging assumptions and instead, we are able to illustrate the hedging effect on the real option value when perceptions of risk premia diverge. During crises periods, delaying an investment becomes more valuable as the idiosyncratic risk of future cash flows increases, but the decision-maker may rush to invest too quickly when the risk level is exceptionally high. Our model verifies features established by classical real-option valuation models and provides many new insights about the importance of modeling divergences in decision-makers’ risk premia, especially during crisis periods. It also has many practical advantages because it requires no more parameter inputs than basic discounted cash flow approaches, such as the marketed asset disclaimer method, but the outputs are much richer. They allow for complex interactions between cost and revenue uncertainties as well as an easy exploration of the effects of hedgeable and un-hedgeable risks on the real option value. Furthermore, we provide fully adjustable Python code in which all parameter values can be chosen by the user.

Title: When Two Worlds Collide: Using Particle Physics Tools to Visualize the Limit Order Book

Authors: Marjolein E. Verhulst, Philippe Debie, Stephan Hageboeck, Joost M.E. Pennings, Cornelis Gardebroek, Axel Naumann, Paul van Leeuwen, Andres A. Trujillo-Barrera, Lorenzo Moneta

We introduce a methodology to visualize the limit order book (LOB) using a particle physics lens. Open-source data-analysis tool ROOT, developed by CERN, is used to reconstruct and visualize futures markets. Message-based data is used, rather than snapshots, as it offers numerous visualization advantages. The visualization method can include multiple variables and markets simultaneously and is not necessarily time-dependent. Stakeholders can use it to visualize high-velocity data to gain a better understanding of markets or effectively monitor markets. In addition, the method is easily adjustable to user specifications to examine various LOB research topics, thereby complementing existing methods.

Title: Positive Stochastic Collocation for the Collocated Local Volatility Model

Authors: Fabien Le Floc’h, Cornelis W. Oosterlee

This paper presents how to apply the stochastic collocation technique to assets that can not move below a boundary. It shows that the polynomial collocation towards a lognormal distribution does not work well. Then, the potential issues of the related collocated local volatility model (CLV) are explored. Finally, a simple analytical expression for the Dupire local volatility derived from the option prices modeled by stochastic collocation is given.

Title: Semi-analytical pricing of barrier options in the time-dependent λ-SABR model

Authors: Andrey Itkin, Dmitry Muravey

We extend the approach of Carr, Itkin, and Muravey, 2021 for getting semi-analytical prices of barrier options for the time-dependent Heston model with time-dependent barriers by applying it to the so-called λ-SABR stochastic volatility model. In doing so we modify the general integral transform method (see Itkin, Lipton, Muravey, Generalized integral transforms in mathematical finance, World Scientific, 2021) and deliver a solution to this problem in the form of Fourier-Bessel series. The weights of this series solve a linear mixed Volterra-Fredholm equation (LMVF) of the second kind also derived in the paper. Numerical examples illustrate the speed and accuracy of our method which are comparable with those of the finite-difference approach at small maturities and outperform them at high maturities even by using a simplistic implementation of the RBF method for solving the LMVF.

Title: On simulation of rough Volterra stochastic volatility models

Authors: Jan Matas, Jan Pospíšil

Rough Volterra volatility models are a progressive and promising field of research in derivative pricing. Although rough fractional stochastic volatility models already proved to be superior in real market data fitting, techniques used in the simulation of these models are still inefficient in terms of speed and accuracy. This paper aims to present the accurate tools and techniques that could be used also in nowadays largely emerging pricing methods based on machine learning. In particular, we compare three widely used simulation methods: the Cholesky method, the Hybrid scheme, and the rDonsker scheme. We also comment on the implementation of variance reduction techniques. In particular, we show the obstacles of the so-called turbocharging technique whose performance is sometimes contra-productive. To overcome these obstacles, we suggest several modifications.

Title: Everything You Always Wanted to Know About XVA Model Risk but Were Afraid to Ask

Authors: Lorenzo Silotto, Marco Scaringi, Marco Bianchetti

Valuation adjustments, collectively named XVA, play an important role in modern derivatives pricing. XVA are an exotic pricing component since they require the forward simulation of multiple risk factors in order to compute the portfolio exposure including collateral, leading to significant model risk and computational effort, even in the case of plain vanilla trades. This work analyses the most critical model risk factors meant as those to which XVA are most sensitive, finding an acceptable compromise between accuracy and performance. This task has been conducted in a complete context including a market standard multi-curve G2++ model calibrated on real market data, both Variation Margin and ISDA-SIMM dynamic Initial Margin, different collateralization schemes, and the most common linear and non-linear interest rates derivatives. Moreover, we considered an alternative analytical approach for XVA in the case of uncollateralized Swaps. We show that a crucial element is the construction of a parsimonious time grid capable of capturing all periodical spikes arising in collateralized exposure during the Margin Period of Risk. To this end, we propose a workaround to efficiently capture all spikes. Moreover, we show that there exists a parameterization that allows to obtain accurate results in a reasonable time, which is a very important feature for practical applications. In order to address the valuation uncertainty linked to the existence of a range of different parameterizations, we calculate the Model Risk AVA (Additional Valuation Adjustment) for XVA according to the provisions of the EU Prudent Valuation regulation. Finally, this work can serve as a handbook containing step-by-step instructions for the implementation of a complete, realistic, and robust modeling framework of collateralized exposure and XVA.