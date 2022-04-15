First KRM22 Risk Offerings for TT Platform Announced

Trading Technologies International, Inc., a global provider of high-performance professional trading software, infrastructure and data solutions, and KRM22 plc, the technology and software investment company that focuses on risk management for capital markets, have announced the first two KRM22 risk offerings that Trading Technologies is now integrating into the TT platform.

The companies made the announcement at the start of the 2022 International Futures Industry Conference in Boca Raton, Florida.

In the second quarter, TT will launch KRM22 Limits Manager, a limit management system designed by KRM22 to combat time-consuming and potentially error-prone pre-trade risk processes by automating, maintaining, and tracking trading limits within an easy-to-use application within the TT Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

The other new offering, slated for launch in the third quarter, will be KRM22 Risk Manager, a sophisticated, real-time, post-trade risk service that will significantly enhance the risk toolset available on the TT platform. KRM22’s innovative risk scoring system will help traders instantly assess real-time margin and liquidity, creating a new way for futures traders to generate alpha under the most volatile market conditions.

Jason Shaffer, TT EVP Product Management, said: “After completing the migration last year of all clients to our new SaaS TT platform, we’re now able to put more power into the hands of our customers than ever before. This is exactly the sort of functionality our clients have told us they want to be able to access from within the platform to streamline their operations, and it represents the first of many integrations to come from innovative providers such as KRM22. These two new products meaningfully enrich our overall offering and further demonstrate our commitment to growing the value of being on the TT network.”

KRM22 CEO Stephen Casner said: “TT users will be able to add this important functionality without any infrastructure work or technology staff time. KRM22 Limits Manager can bring trading staff valuable new tools for simplifying their processes and reducing errors, and back-office personnel key operational efficiencies, along with complete audit trail and limit history information. We’re delighted to bring our cooperative agreement with TT to this critical product introduction phase.”