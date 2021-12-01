DeFi: VALK to Launch New Platform

Tokenization platform VALK is expanding into the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market with the launch of its Aggregator platform connecting traditional finance with the vast liquidity locked up in DeFi and offering the chance to achieve higher yield.

Analysis (from Eliptic – a crypto assets risk management provider) of industry data reveals that over the past two years or so, the value of assets held in decentralized finance (total valued locked – TVL) has been increasing on average by around $10.27 billion a month, $337.5 million a day, or $14 million an hour. The TVL is now around $247 billion, a rise of around 49,300% since November 2019.

VALK has developed the portfolio management system which enables institutions to manage their DeFi positions on one interface on a smart account aggregating deposits from liquidity providers and connecting with other DeFi protocols including Compound, Aave, and Maker. The platform is being launched as institutional investors increasingly dominate DeFi transactions accounting for 60% of all transactions in Q2 2021.

The Aggregator platform is a non-custodial portfolio management system for digital asset managers and funds and is an API for lending and borrowing DeFi protocols, connecting financial institutions to all crypto markets and enabling a variety of yield-generating strategies to be deployed.

VALK, which has already supported in excess of $4bn USD worth of deals in a year on its private markets digital transaction and tokenization platform used by more than 70 financial institutions across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Africa, plans to launch Aggregator in November 2021 in beta testing and launch in January 2022.

Institutional investors benefit from having all the functionality related to different protocols in one App removing the need to jump across different defi interfaces. The platform will be able to retrieve the position of each crypto on the Defi protocols and calculate the position and profits made (vs USD or other currency) + yield generated. Other information from DeFi protocols, assets held, yield earned (daily), portfolio value will also be provided.

Advanced features include a leverage increase option which increases investors’ exposure to selected assets by taking on more debt; a repay feature to decrease debt and unwind positions; an automation feature which is a trustless non-custodial service for automated management of collateralized debt positions and an arbitrage feature supporting multiple protocols and enabling one transaction moving of funds.

Antoine Loth of VALK said: “DeFi is the one of the most exciting investment markets currently and institutional investors and other financial institutions are increasingly taking a bigger share of transactions with recent data** showing they accounted for 60% of all transactions in the sector in the second quarter of 2021.

“Our new aggregator platform is ideally suited to growing interest in this market from professional investors who are looking to find the same experience and features of a trading platform,” commented Elie Azzi.

The fast growth and success at VALK, which is backed by leading venture capital funds and strategic financial investors R3, SIX Group, Ascension Ventures, and Metavallon, has been recognized by inclusion in the Financial Conduct Authority regulatory sandbox and Tech Nation’s Fintech 4.0,

VALK has won awards for its first technology solution which enables clients including investment banks, hedge funds, family offices, fund managers, and asset managers to digitize processes and assets to become more profitable and target new opportunities through secondary trading and access to exchanges

The current tokenization platform, which is built on the Corda banking blockchain standard, boosts liquidity as it enables an easily implemented secondary market while supporting users to share deals and assets with other members of the VALK network. Clients can share opportunities or investor pools and also connect to any digital exchanges. The brainchild of founders Antoine Loth and Elie Azzi, VALK, which launched in 2019, aims to make global private markets digital and connected by offering a seamless end-to-end solution that improves processes and transforms how private transactions are conducted.

