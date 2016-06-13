CQF and the CQF Institute

Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF)
Founded by Dr Paul Wilmott and delivered by Fitch Learning, the Certiﬁcate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) is the world’s largest professional qualiﬁcation in quantitative finance with more than 8000 alumni and delegates in over 90 countries. The CQF program is designed to transform careers by equipping professionals with essential quant finance and machine learning skills.
Over the past 20 years, the CQF has become the industry benchmark for professional qualifications in quantitative finance and is highly regarded by employers around the globe.
Who is it for:
Why choose the CQF Program:
The next CQF program starts on 26th January 2023.
Learn more about the CQF and find out how you can benefit from the program.
The CQF Institute
About the Institute
The CQF Institute is a thriving membership community for quant finance professionals across the globe, where you can connect with your peers, enhance your skills and professional development, and gain access to expert quant finance knowledge.
Why become a CQFI member?
Become a member and gain access to exclusive benefits:
Join the CQF Institute and get access to member-only resources and networking opportunities.