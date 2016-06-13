CQF and the CQF Institute

Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF)

Founded by Dr Paul Wilmott and delivered by Fitch Learning, the Certiﬁcate in Quantitative Finance (CQF) is the world’s largest professional qualiﬁcation in quantitative finance with more than 8000 alumni and delegates in over 90 countries. The CQF program is designed to transform careers by equipping professionals with essential quant finance and machine learning skills.

Over the past 20 years, the CQF has become the industry benchmark for professional qualifications in quantitative finance and is highly regarded by employers around the globe.

Who is it for:

• Professionals who want to progress in their careers

• Companies looking to upskill and retain employees technologies

Why choose the CQF Program:

• Can be studied part-time over 6 months

• Has an immediate impact on careers and company productivity

• Focused on real-world ﬁnancial engineering taught by industry practitioners

• Comprises a practical curriculum based on the industry demands

• Delivered via flexible online learning

• Gain permanent access to the Lifelong Learning library for CQF alumni

The next CQF program starts on 26th January 2023.

Learn more about the CQF and find out how you can benefit from the program.

The CQF Institute

About the Institute

The CQF Institute is a thriving membership community for quant finance professionals across the globe, where you can connect with your peers, enhance your skills and professional development, and gain access to expert quant finance knowledge.

Why become a CQFI member?

Become a member and gain access to exclusive benefits:

• Community: Be part of a global network of quant professionals

Events: Attend global and regional industry talks and career talks, and the Quant Insights Conferences

Educational Resources: Access educational resources featured on the CQFI website

Local Societies: Join Societies for local networking opportunities.

Join the CQF Institute and get access to member-only resources and networking opportunities.