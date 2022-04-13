Congratulations to the June 2021 CQF Graduates

Awarded by the CQF Institute and delivered exclusively by Fitch Learning, the CQF is the world’s largest quant finance qualification. Founded by Dr. Paul Wilmott in 2003 to bridge the gap between academia and industry, the program focuses on teaching not just the theory, but the practical implementation of quant techniques. To complete the program, students must work through six modules, two advanced electives, and submit a final project in which they apply their learning to a real-world scenario.

CQF Program Director, Dr. Randeep Gug, stated, “We are proud to announce our June 2021 CQF program graduates. As the financial markets have evolved, so has the CQF program to include the latest techniques and models used in quantitative finance and machine learning. Gaining this qualification is an achievement that they all should be immensely proud of and we look forward to partnering with them as they take the next steps in their careers”.

Our June 2021 CQF graduates:

A special congratulations to the most recent award winners for the June 2021 program:

First in Class Award for the highest average mark: Kan Liu

Kan Liu Wilmott Award for highest score on the optional exam: Prathamesh Sagare

Prathamesh Sagare Institute Award for the best final project: Robert Hemming

The CQF team, Fitch Learning, and Wilmott congratulate all of the latest graduates and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors, and welcome them to our global alumni community.

Learn more about the CQF Program

The CQF program is a globally recognized, master-level quant finance qualification that has been chosen by more than 5500 professionals across 90 different countries to gain the essential skills needed to go further in their careers.

The CQF teaches the real-world skills being used in today’s financial markets. The program is delivered part-time, online, and taught by leading industry practitioners, such as Dr. Paul Wilmott, Dr. Espen Gaarder Haug, Dr. Peter Jaeckel, Dr. Jon Gregory, and Dr. Claus Huber.

CQF alumni are able to future-proof their professional development through permanent access to the Lifelong Learning library with access to the latest curriculum, updates, and the latest industry insights.

To find out how you could transform your career with the CQF program, please download a brochure or join the next online information session to hear more and ask questions to the CQF Program Director.