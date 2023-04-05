Celebrating 20 Years of the CQF Program

Reflecting on the growth of the CQF and CQF Institute, Managing Director, Dr. Randeep Gug, stated: “The CQF has always been about empowering financial professionals to transform their careers. Our focus on practical skills, combined with a cutting-edge syllabus, has made the program the preferred choice for professionals looking to upskill. The continued support and recognition from leading quants across the industry and the positive impact the program has had on our alumni’s careers are highlights of the past 20 years.”

The success of the CQF can be attributed to a number of factors, including its flexible and accessible delivery, practical syllabus, expert faculty, and dedicated alumni community. Delivered online and on a part-time basis, the CQF is designed to meet the needs of busy professionals who want to upskill without sacrificing their full-time employment. The program is updated regularly in consultation with senior alumni and faculty to ensure that it stays relevant and responsive to the evolving needs of the industry. Delegates are taught by practitioners who use real-life examples to bring their lessons to life, giving them the knowledge and confidence needed to apply their new skills on the job.

In addition to its practical curriculum, the CQF also provides delegates with permanent access to the latest full CQF syllabus, masterclasses, and talks through the Lifelong Learning library. This helps to ensure that the skills they have acquired remain competitive throughout their careers. To celebrate the 20th anniversary, the CQF will be releasing an updated version of its Lifelong Learning platform later this year. The updated platform will offer even more user-friendly content, including over 900 hours of material to help alumni stay ahead of the curve.

Another key milestone has been the growth of the CQF Institute, the awarding body of the CQF, which now has more than 20,000 members worldwide and attracts speakers at the forefront of the industry. For example, at the recent Quant Insights Conferences, delegates have had the opportunity to hear from Nobel Laureates like Dr. Harry Markowitz and Professor Robert Engle, as well as other industry luminaries like Dr. Aaron Brown, Professor Bob Litterman, Professor Carol Alexander, and Dr. Jean-Philippe Bouchaud.