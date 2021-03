If you are of short attention span, let me answer this quickly. No!

Kool Aid cannot protect against Covid-19. Kool aid is a soft drink, favoured by cults. Covid-19 is a contagious and sometimes fatal disease.

I’m sorry to have to break it to you EUrophiles but whatever you’ve been drinking it isn’t going to help. You are going to need a proper vaccine, preferably one that you haven’t stolen from Australians.