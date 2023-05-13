Black-Scholes 50th Anniversary Conference – June 14th 2023

The CQF Institute, Fitch Learning, and Wilmott are excited to announce that registrations are now open for the June 2023 Quant Insights Conference, which will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Black-Scholes model. Join your fellow quants for an exclusive, online conference packed with world-leading experts and discussions, virtual networking opportunities, and more.

Free for members of the CQF Institute

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, 14th June 2023

Time: 09:00 – 15:30 EDT

Location: Online

Tickets: Free for CQF Institute Members

Speakers confirmed so far:

Dr. Paul Wilmott, Founder, Certificate in Quantitative Finance (CQF)

Dr. Robert Litterman, Founder, Kepos Capital

Professor Emanuel Derman, Professor of Financial Engineering, Columbia University

Dr. Ilia Bouchauev, Managing Partner, Pentathlon Investments

Professor Laura Ballotta, Professor of Mathematical Finance, Bayes Business School

Professor Jessica James, Senior Quantitative Researcher, Commerzbank

Dr. David Orrell, Principal, Systems Forecasting

Dr. Jörg Kienitz, Partner, Acadia

Dr. Randeep Gug, Managing Director, CQF Institute

Sponsors:

Acadia

Acadia is a leading industry provider of integrated risk management services for the derivatives community. Our risk, margin and collateral tools enable a holistic risk management strategy on a real-time basis within a centralized industry standard platform.

Acadia’s comprehensive suite of analytics solutions and services helps firms manage risk better, smarter, and faster, while optimizing resources across the entire trade life cycle. Through an open-access model, Acadia brings together a network of banks and other derivatives participants, along with several market infrastructures and innovative vendors.

Acadia is used by a community of over 3,000 firms exchanging more than $1 trillion of collateral on daily basis via its margin automation services. Acadia is headquartered in Norwell, MA and has offices in Boston, Dublin, Dusseldorf, London, New York, Manila, and Tokyo. Acadia® is a registered trademark of AcadiaSoft, Inc.

Acadia is an LSEG Business within the Post Trade division. For more information, visit acadia.inc. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn

Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF)

Founded in 2019, the Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) is a development fund organization in Thailand. It was established to promote the sustainable growth and development of Thailand’s capital market, across industries. The CMDF prioritizes improving and developing human capital skills and talent, investments, and capital market development. One of the statutory objectives of the CMDF is to promote and encourage the development of human resources and supervision of the capital markets.