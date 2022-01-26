Analytics: Sona Asset Management Selects Quantifi

Quantifi, a provider of risk, analytics and trading solutions, has been selected by Sona Asset Management (Sona), a London and New York based investment manager with $1.8bn in assets under management. To support the launch of its new investment strategy, Sona has chosen to enhance its existing risk infrastructure with Quantifi’s sophisticated risk analytics.

As firms search for returns and value-added alpha they face pressure from market volatility, shifts in investor behavior and intense competition. Sophisticated risk analytics play an important role as investment managers seek to remain competitive and take advantage of opportunities. With the launch of a new strategy, the portfolio management team and trading desk at Sona required a robust risk analytics solution to run risk for complex instruments including stress testing as well as sensitivity and scenario analysis. Quantifi was selected for its rich functionality, modern technology and ability to scale.

“The launch of our new strategy depended on finding a technology provider that could deliver the same quality of analytics used by leading tier-1 banks. Following a demanding selection process, Quantifi was the only provider with the proven technology, flexibility and expertise that matched the unique needs of our investment strategy. It was key for us to find a solution that is scalable and flexible to evolve with our business needs,” comments Antonio Di Flumeri, Partner and Portfolio Manager at Sona Asset Management. “The advanced functionality of the solution combined with the expertise of the team demonstrates why Quantifi is the provider of choice for investment managers,” continues Antonio.

For investment managers, Quantifi delivers cross-asset trading, front-to-back operations, position management, enterprise risk management and regulatory reporting, all on an integrated platform. As well as supporting the key regulatory requirements, Quantifi applies the latest technology innovations to provide new levels of usability, flexibility and ease of integration. This translates into dramatically lower time to market, lower total cost of ownership and significant improvements in operational efficiency.

“We are excited to be working with Sona to help it achieve its objectives and establish best practices to align its business for future growth. Sona selecting Quantifi is another example of our expertise in helping clients transform their business models to capitalize on opportunities,” comments Rohan Douglas, CEO, Quantifi. “We see strong demand from the investment management community because the combination of our institutional quality infrastructure, modelling expertise, and client support is a powerful differentiator. We look forward to a long, successful relationship with Sona,” continues Rohan.

For more information visit https://www.quantifisolutions.com/