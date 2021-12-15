8th Quant Insights Video Free Until Year-End

Panel Discussion: How Can We Be More Ambitious with AI in Finance?

On 27th and 28th October 2021, the CQF Institute in partnership with Wilmott hosted their annual two-day Quant Insights Conference. More than 5,000 people tuned in to watch the conference.

The online event saw 18 of the biggest names in quant finance discuss new innovations in machine learning, volatility, and risk. Watch talks from Dr. Paul Wilmott, Dr. Robert Litterman, Dr. Katia Babbar, Professor Alexander Lipton, Dr. Jesper Andreasen, and many more to discover the latest quant finance innovations in machine learning, volatility, risk, quantum computing, and more

You can watch the recordings of all conference talks on the CQF Institute website until the end of 2021. Become a member for free to gain access.

Event Highlights

Keynote speaker, Dr. Robert Litterman, provided insights on ‘Managing Climate Risk’ in the US financial system looking at factors such as carbon intensity, time as a scarce resource, and the need for leadership from financial regulators.

Dr. Katia Babbar explored cross-currency options under the correlated SABR model and how neural networks can be applied in the context of approximating more complex models but how achieving accuracy acceptable for a production environment can be challenging.

The conference also featured two popular panel discussions. The first one focused on ‘The Origins of Financial Market Volatility and the second panel asked ‘How Can We Be More Ambitious with AI in Finance?’

The event was closed with a talk from Dr. Paul Wilmott on ‘Jensen’ and why it is probably the best inequality in the world.

Paul Wilmott on Jensen’s Inequality

What did the attendees say?

“The Quant Insights Conference is a mandatory annual event and an amazing conference!” – Quant Analyst, Credit Suisse

“The speakers were excellent, and the topics covered were very relevant.” – Associate, Morgan Stanley

Sign up for the free basic CQF Institute membership on the website to access the conference recordings as well as the latest articles and upcoming industry events in quant finance.